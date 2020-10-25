The total death toll was 6,391 as of October 25.

As many as 6,088 new daily COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Ukraine on Local Election Day on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 343,498 as of October 25.

These figures were released by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on its interactive map.

The number of deaths from the coronavirus increased by 102 in the past day. The total death toll was 6,391 as of October 25.

Simultaneously, 141,508 patients (+1,753 in the past day) have recovered. Now there are 195,599 active patients in Ukraine, the number of suspected cases is 415,279.

Most of the cases have been identified in the city of Kyiv, as well as in the following regions: Kharkiv, Lviv, Odesa, and Chernivtsi regions.

Global coronavirus statistics as of October 25

As of the morning of October 25, more than 42.6 million cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed worldwide, 360,000 new cases were reported in the past day alone, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The total global death toll was 1.15 million. Some 28.8 million coronavirus patients have already recovered.

Author: UNIAN