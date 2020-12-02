Only 35% of the pollees are ready to get vaccinated if the vaccination is done on a paid basis.

As many as 55% of Ukrainians say they are ready to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if a vaccine is free, while 40% say they are not ready.

These are findings of a poll recently conducted by the Rating Sociological Group.

"Fifty-five percent are ready to get vaccinated against the coronavirus if a vaccine is free (40% are not ready). Yet, if the vaccination is done on a paid basis, there are fewer people who want to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and 57% will not do it in that case," the findings show.

There are more supporters of free vaccination against the coronavirus among older people, rural residents, and there are more young people and residents of Kyiv among those who would agree to get a vaccine on a paid basis.

In addition, according to the findings of the poll, 75% of respondents support the introduction of fines for not wearing face masks in public areas and on public transport, 25% do not support the idea. Over the past two weeks, Ukrainians' attitude to the introduction of such fines did not change. What is more, 60% of those polled support the introduction of fines for public catering and retail outlets working despite the so-called weekend quarantine and 37% do not share the opinion.

Mechanics of the poll

The poll was conducted on November 28-30 through computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) using a random selection of cell numbers.

The sample is representative of the adult population (aged 18 and older).

Some 2,500 respondents were polled in all regions of Ukraine except Crimea and other Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine, namely certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The margin of error does not exceed 2.0%.

Author: UNIAN