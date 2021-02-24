The decision was made on February 24 and will come into force seven days later.

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has banned regular and irregular passenger transportation by road and rail, including trams, trolleybuses, the subway, and commuter trains, in the regions which were included in the COVID-19 red zones.

The government adopted the relevant resolution at a meeting on February 24.

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Kryklii says the restrictions won't be applicable to transit traffic and travel by car if the number of passengers plus the driver doesn't exceed five people (persons under 14 are not included).

Corporate vehicles, including rented ones, are not subject to the ban if passengers and drivers are provided with protective gear and use seating capacity only. They should move along the routes about which the National Police are notified no later than two days prior to such trips.

Also, the curbs will not apply to special passenger trips by rail if a decision on them is made by local authorities.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the restrictions would come into effect seven days after.

Adaptive quarantine in Ukraine

On February 24, Ukraine re-imposed the adaptive quarantine.

Earlier, on February 17, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the coronavirus-related quarantine until April 30, 2021. According to the Cabinet's resolution, to ensure a single civil protection system nationwide, the state of emergency will be extended until the said date, while the green, yellow, orange, or red levels of epidemic risks will be established across the country or in separate regions.

As of today, two Ukrainian regions – Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions, which are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, are in the red quarantine zone.

Reference

Adaptive quarantine provides for the split of the country into zones of different colors depending on the epidemic situation. Quarantine-related curbs differ in each zone. The mildest ones are in the green zone, while the regions included in the red zone have to introduce the toughest restrictive measures.

The color of each region depends on hospital bed occupancy rates, the average number of PCR and ELISA tests, the incidence of COVID-19 cases, and daily spread dynamics.

