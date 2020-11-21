According to Tymoshenko, the weekend quarantine is a chance not to re-introduce a lockdown in Ukraine.

Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said Ukraine may re-introduce a lockdown if Ukrainians do not comply with the weekend quarantine.

"The situation is really critical now. We're back to where we started. If we do not comply with the weekend quarantine and all the rules, we may really get to a lockdown," he said during a Svoboda Slova [Freedom of Speech] TV panel show, the Novoe Vremya news outlet reported.

According to Tymoshenko, the weekend quarantine is a chance not to re-introduce a lockdown in Ukraine.

"We want to stop the increase in the number of daily cases, stabilize the situation, if we succeed, reduce the ascertainment rate. Until we stabilize the situation, the weekend quarantine will continue," he added.

On November 11, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to introduce the so-called weekend quarantine starting from November 14.

The government repealed the adaptive quarantine system and imposed a nationwide quarantine with curbs for all territories that were in effect in the previous version of the coronavirus quarantine in zones with the orange risk level.

On November 17, the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, did not back a draft resolution recommending that the Ukrainian government soften the restrictions imposed along with the so-called weekend quarantine.

