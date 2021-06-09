The updated map was shared by the ministry on its website on Wednesday.

Ukraine's Health Ministry has updated the COVID-19 quarantine zones in Ukraine – all regions are in the green zone now.

The updated map was shared by the ministry on its website on June 9, 2021.

At the same time, the decision to transfer regions to a particular epidemiological zone shall be made by the State Commission on Technology-Related and Environmental Safety and Emergencies.

UNIAN memo. Green zone rules envisage:

Wearing face masks or respirators in public places;

Holding mass events with no more than one person per five square meters;

Occupancy at cinemas should not exceed 50%; and

Transportation of passengers only within the seating capacity.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine's health authorities say 1,385 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of June 9, 2021. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,218,039.

On June 7, 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to ease anti-epidemic restrictions across Ukraine. In particular, the adopted resolution repeals a ban on the work of cafes and restaurants from midnight to 07:00, as well as holding mass events provided that all participants and organizers of the event have negative results of a COVID-19 PCR or rapid antigen-based rapid diagnostic test run no more than 72 hours prior to the event, or hold a document confirming full vaccination.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila