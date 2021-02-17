Ukraine reintroduces different epidemiological risk levels in the regions.

The Cabinet of Ministers, Ukraine's government, at a meeting on February 17 extended the coronavirus-related quarantine until April 30, 2021.

Thus, Ukraine reintroduces different epidemiological risk levels in the regions, namely green, yellow, orange, or red, an UNIAN correspondent reports.

Quarantine in Ukraine

In early February, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the Cabinet of Ministers would decide on the return to adaptive quarantine in the coming days.

Read alsoPM: Ukraine returning to adaptive quarantine starting next weekThe prime minister stressed red quarantine zones would be established by separate decisions.

On February 9, Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister, Chief Medical Officer Viktor Liashko said the ministry would offer the government a new model of adaptive quarantine to be in effect from the middle or end of February.

Author: UNIAN