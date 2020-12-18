He says the quality of the vaccine is important.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov has expressed doubts whether the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus is effective.

Read also"DPR" terrorists want to get Russia's COVID-19 vaccine"The question is not what to buy, but whether it will really work. You've just mentioned the UK: it is not Sputnik they have used for vaccination, they have a different vaccine. They proceed from the fact that they protect the interests and health of their citizens. I am sure in this regard we must follow the path of developed states," he said at the Pravo Na Vladu ("Right to Power") TV panel show on 1+1 TV Channel on December 17.

The quality of the vaccine is important, he said.

Russian vaccine against coronavirus: What is known

In August, Russia announced the registration of the "world's first" vaccine against COVID-19, it was allegedly tested by one of Putin's daughter.

Moscow has not provided the international scientific community with any data on vaccine trials that would confirm that it is safe and effective against COVID-19. The third stage of clinical trials of the vaccine has not been conducted prior to registration.

At the same time, an international team of researchers expressed concern about possible inaccuracies in the report on the Russian vaccine trials. Some graphs contain suspicious repetitions, and there is not enough data to verify the results.

However, Russians rated their controversial coronavirus vaccine as effective as 92%.

In early December, Putin announced plans to launch a large-scale campaign to vaccinate healthcare workers and teachers against the coronavirus.

Author: UNIAN