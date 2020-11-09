The country is entering Stage 2 of coronavirus response efforts to tackle the spread of COVID-19.

Scheduled surgeries and hospitalizations are now prohibited in Ukraine starting Monday, November 9.

Deputy Minister of Health Viktor Liashko told an online briefing on Monday Ukraine is now entering the second stage of coronavirus response efforts, an UNIAN correspondent reports.

Two conference calls have just completed: one meeting led by the president and the other – by deputy head of the President's Office – with regional state administrations.

Read alsoHealth minister explains "weekend quarantine" rules"Following these conference calls, a decision was made: Ukraine is moving to the second stage of response to the spread of coronavirus disease. We continue to expand and increase the number of beds in our healthcare facilities that will hospitalize patients with coronavirus," Liashko said.

He added that from Monday all scheduled surgeries and hospitalizations "are prohibited in our hospitals."

"Hospitals admit patients requiring urgent care and patients with coronavirus only," Liashko stressed.

He noted that the situation with the COVID-19 spread is "extremely tense".

Author: UNIAN