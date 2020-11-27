A decision on a new lockdown in Ukraine could be made after November 28-29.

Ukraine's authorities have been discussing several scenarios for a new lockdown that may be imposed during the New Year holidays.

Yet, there is no final decision on the scenario to be chosen, the Ukrayinska Pravda media outlet reported, citing own sources in the government and the presidential administration.

One of the options is the timing from December 25 to January 17, which was discussed with the governors and mayors about a week ago.

However, the sources said total quarantine could be introduced even earlier if there is a spike in daily COVID-19 cases.

"Another option that is mentioned unofficially is from December 7 to December 20," the portal said. But this is still one of the options, and it has not been discussed by the government.

Lockdown amid New Year holiday

A decision on a new lockdown in Ukraine could be made after the third weekend of the so-called weekend quarantine, i.e. November 28-29, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko said earlier. However, respective consultations will be held with the local authorities. This decision will be based on an incidence of COVID-19 cases and the number of beds available in hospitals.

Lockdown may involve the closure of the country's borders, the introduction of a curfew, the termination of international and local transport services, the closure of schools, universities, cafés, restaurants, entertainment centers.

Similar restrictions were earlier introduced in Ukraine from the middle of March to the end of May. The authorities imposed a strict quarantine to let the healthcare system get ready for an increase in COVID-19 patients. Since the end of May, the curbs were eased, the government subsequently introduced an adaptive quarantine, which was recently replaced by the weekend quarantine.

Author: UNIAN