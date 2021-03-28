The minister noted that the vaccines would be used simultaneously.

The CoronaVac vaccine from the Chinese company Sinovac Biotech is as effective as the Indian CoviShield vaccine from AstraZeneca.

This is reported by Radio Liberty with reference to a statement by Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

"As for the Sinovac vaccine. I'd like to emphasize once again that we will not prioritize which vaccine to use for vaccination. All vaccines registered in Ukraine are all effective and safe," Stepanov said.

The minister noted that the drugs would be used simultaneously, without giving any preferences to any of the vaccines.

