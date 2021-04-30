India is in the lead in terms of the absolute daily number of COVID-19 cases with almost 400,000 per day in the past few days.

The Cabinet of Ministers, Ukraine's government, has decided to ban foreigners arriving from India from crossing the Ukrainian border as of May 2, 2021.

According to the official, citizens of Ukraine, foreigners and stateless persons who permanently or temporarily reside in the territory of Ukraine, spouses or children of Ukrainian citizens who arrive in Ukraine from India or have been staying in its territory for at least seven days within the last 14 days, are subject to mandatory self-isolation, regardless of the results of PCR testing.

COVID-19 in India

As of the morning of April 28, India had registered 17,636,307 COVID-19 cases. The country ranks second worldwide in terms of the spread of the disease and one of the first in terms of the number of deaths.

However, no lockdown has been introduced in India. Markets and shopping malls are open, as well as large weddings could take place. Also, one of the largest events of the year, namely the Holi Festival of Colors, has recently been held there. Millions of Indians took part in the event without observing quarantine rules.

Due to a surge in new patients and the low start of vaccination, India has even suspended exports of millions of doses of the vaccine ordered by the COVAX Facility for poor countries.

At the same time, the country's officials during the celebration of the festival refrained from mentioning the ongoing quarantine and greeted people, wishing them happiness and joy.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila