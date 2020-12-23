The official says the additional doses are still a "potential opportunity."

Ukraine could receive an additional 8 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine for free as part of the COVAX Facility, in addition to the already guaranteed 8 million. Thus, the total number of doses to be provided could reach 16 million.

This was announced by Ukraine's Chief Medical Officer Viktor Liashko in an interview for Radio NV.

"Ukraine could count on at least 8 million doses of the vaccine, that is, this is the calculated number of doses in accordance with 20% of the total population. We are continuing negotiations with them [the World Health Organization, WHO] to ensure more doses. Everything will depend on the total the cost of vaccines that fall into the COVAX portfolio. There is a potential possibility that Ukraine may be given 16 million doses through this facility – it's under discussion, but there are no guarantees yet. Eight million is a 100% guarantee, 16 [million] is a potential opportunity," he explained.

Together with vaccines, the GAVI Alliance (formerly the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation) will also supply syringes and biological safety boxes to Ukraine, he added.

Vaccination against COVID-19 in Ukraine

On November 18, the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX) confirmed the reports on plans to provide Ukraine with a free vaccine against the coronavirus disease. In particular, about 4 million Ukrainian nationals will be able to get vaccinated in the first half of 2021. Later it became known that proper vaccination includes two shots at a price of US$7 each.

On December 4, the Verkhovna Rada allowed a fast-track procedure for the approval of clinical trials and state registration for vaccines or other immunobiological medications to be used to prevent the coronavirus.

On December 6, Chairman of the Commission on Biosafety and Biological Protection under the Council of National Security and Defense, Academician Serhiy Komisarenko said mass vaccination could be launched in Ukraine no earlier than the middle of 2021.

On December 12, Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister, Chief Medical Officer Viktor Liashko said COVAX had officially approved over 8 million doses of a free COVID-19 vaccine for Ukraine.

On December 17, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said Ukraine expects to get the first doses of vaccines approved by COVAX in March 2021.

Author: UNIAN