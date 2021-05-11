The Health Ministry has contracted 42 million doses of the vaccine, which should be delivered in 2021.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the supplies of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine will be doubled in 2021.

"We've been able to double the supply of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine this calendar year. That is, we will receive 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine instead of 10 million doses," he said at a briefing on Tuesday, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

Read alsoAnother 500,000 doses of Chinese vaccine against COVID-19 arrive in UkraineAccording to Stepanov, the Health Ministry has contracted 42 million doses of vaccines, which should be delivered in 2021.

Vaccination in Ukraine

On April 16, 2021, the first batch of 117,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Ukraine as part of the COVAX Facility.

On May 1, 2021, Stepanov said Ukraine had signed a contract with the U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer on the supply of additional 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Under the contract, Ukraine will receive the first deliveries under this contract, or 500,000 doses, in May-June 2021, some 4.5 million doses will be delivered in the third quarter (July-September 2021), while the remaining 15 million doses will be supplied in the fourth quarter of this year.

