Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the supplies of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine will be doubled in 2021.
"We've been able to double the supply of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine this calendar year. That is, we will receive 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine instead of 10 million doses," he said at a briefing on Tuesday, an UNIAN correspondent reported.
Read alsoAnother 500,000 doses of Chinese vaccine against COVID-19 arrive in UkraineAccording to Stepanov, the Health Ministry has contracted 42 million doses of vaccines, which should be delivered in 2021.
Vaccination in Ukraine
- On April 16, 2021, the first batch of 117,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Ukraine as part of the COVAX Facility.
- On May 1, 2021, Stepanov said Ukraine had signed a contract with the U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer on the supply of additional 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Under the contract, Ukraine will receive the first deliveries under this contract, or 500,000 doses, in May-June 2021, some 4.5 million doses will be delivered in the third quarter (July-September 2021), while the remaining 15 million doses will be supplied in the fourth quarter of this year.