A total of 1,730,663 people have died worldwide since the onset of the pandemic.

As of 8:30 on December 24, Ukraine ranked nineteenth in terms of coronavirus deaths, along with Turkey and Chile.

That's according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Since the onset of the pandemic, 78,704,434 people have been infected worldwide.

Read alsoUkraine could additionally get 8 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine for free – health officialThe USA (18,458,373), India (10,123,778), Brazil (7,365,517), Russia (2,905,196), and France (2,562,615) form the top 5 in terms of the overall number of COVID-19 cases confirmed.

Ukraine ranks 16th – between Iran and Peru.

A total of 1,730,663 people have died since the start of the pandemic.

Most deaths from coronavirus complications were recorded in the United States, Brazil, and India.

COVID-19: Other reports

Author: UNIAN