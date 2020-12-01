The government is awaiting official conclusions from the Health Ministry.

Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchynov says the Health Ministry on Wednesday, December 2, will submit conclusions regarding the weekend quarantine, based on which the government may decide on further curbs related to COVID-19.

"It is difficult to comment on what has not yet been approved. We are awaiting official conclusions from the Health Ministry on three weeks of the weekend quarantine, and further decisions will be made on their basis," he told Ukraine 24 TV channel.

"According to an analysis by the NSDC [National Security and Defense Council] Secretariat, there is a clear decrease in activity on weekends on a weekly basis, and if one looks at the statistics on the increase in the number of cases, the weekly indicators show there is a significant slowdown and almost stabilization of the number of Ukrainians who fell ill and were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection. I think tomorrow we will see the Health Ministry's proposals and will make decisions based on them," the official said.

Read alsoUkraine not to extend weekend quarantine – health ministerNemchynov also commented on reports regarding a possible full lockdown.

"A halt to economic activity is being considered [as an option], but it can be adjusted based on the performance of a particular sector. This refers, for example, to the creative sphere whose activity is suspended over the weekend," he said.

Quarantine in Ukraine

On November 11, the Cabinet decided to introduce the so-called weekend quarantine in the country from November 14 to 30. It was enforced from 00:00 Saturday to 00:00 Monday.

In particular, on weekends, along with restrictions provided for on weekdays, bans were imposed on the work of cafes and restaurants (except takeaway), shopping malls and entertainment facilities, fitness centers, and the like. Grocery stores, pharmacies, veterinary pharmacies, post offices, medical facilities, and gas stations were open.

On November 24, Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko announced he would propose that the Cabinet of Ministers introduce a lockdown in the country during the New Year and Christmas holidays.

On November 25, the Cabinet admitted a strict quarantine might be introduced for the New Year holidays.

According to the media, the Cabinet has already agreed on the date for a full-scale lockdown across Ukraine to tackle the spread of COVID-19. The tougher curbs will reportedly be in effect from December 23 to January 15.

Author: UNIAN