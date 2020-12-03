At the same time, no lockdown is expected to be introduced.

Ukraine may step up quarantine curbs from January 2 to January 23.

At the same time, no lockdown is expected to be introduced, as reported by sources of the RBC Ukraine news agency.

The Cabinet of Ministers and the President's Office have confirmed the possibility of a January scenario, but insist no specific dates have been determined yet.

"There is no final decision, this is one of three to four working options," a source in the Cabinet of Ministers said.

Read alsoNearly 60% of Ukrainians back New Year lockdown – pollThe source separately stressed it was about an enhanced quarantine, but not about a lockdown. The logic of that option is that business activity subsides sharply in January.

In addition, the idea of stepping up quarantine curbs in early January is allegedly supported by President Volodymyr Zelensky, the source added.

Lockdown in Ukraine: Recent developments

On December 2, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said his government would not extend the weekend quarantine.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukraine's government, is working on the most balanced solution to the possible strengthening of quarantine curbs.

Under the law, the government shall announce its decision at least seven days in advance.

