Stepanov says it is very important for Ukraine to reduce the number of new COVID-19 cases by February.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says a three-week lockdown should be introduced in the country to flatten the COVID-19 curve by February 2021.

Read alsoUkraine may decide on further COVID-19 curbs on Dec 2, official says"The lockdown we need is a three-week lockdown since, in addition to the COVID-19 situation we have, we have a seasonal flu outbreak, and it all affects it. It is very important for us to start February with a balanced figure rather than a spike in [coronavirus] cases," he said during a Svoboda Slova [Freedom of Speech] TV panel show.

Quarantine in Ukraine

On November 11, the Cabinet decided to introduce the so-called weekend quarantine in the country from November 14 to 30. It was enforced from 00:00 Saturday to 00:00 Monday.

In particular, on weekends, along with restrictions provided for on weekdays, bans were imposed on the work of cafes and restaurants (except takeaway), shopping malls and entertainment facilities, fitness centers, and the like. Grocery stores, pharmacies, veterinary pharmacies, post offices, medical facilities, and gas stations were open.

On November 24, Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko announced he would propose that the Cabinet of Ministers introduce a lockdown in the country during the New Year and Christmas holidays.

On November 25, the Cabinet admitted a strict quarantine might be introduced for the New Year holidays.

According to the media, the Cabinet has already agreed on the date for a full-scale lockdown across Ukraine to tackle the spread of COVID-19. The tougher curbs will reportedly be in effect from December 23 to January 15.

Author: UNIAN