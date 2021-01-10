Some 46 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 11 as of the morning of January 10.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on January 10, some 1,262 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 13,277 people have recovered and 38 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Sunday. "Some 11 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoKyiv mayor reports over 400 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths as of Jan 10Of those newly-infected, two people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 46 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation). The number of those whose isolation term is expiring in the next three days is five people.

Ukraine said 5,011 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 10, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,115,026.

