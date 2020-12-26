Some 423 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 78 as of the morning of December 26.

Read alsoHealth official says over 70% of beds in hospitals have oxygen supply"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on December 26, some 2,427 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 11,161 people have recovered and 37 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Saturday. "Some 78 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Of those newly-infected, 12 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 423 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation). The number of those whose isolation term is expiring in the next three days is 34 people.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine reported a sharp decrease in the number of new active COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 26, 2020, that is 7,709 against 11,035 registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,019,876.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Dnipropetrovsk and Lviv regions (676 each), Kyiv region (568), Odesa region (513), and Zaporizhia region (445).

Author: UNIAN