Over 15,300 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

As many as 11,035 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus were recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours as of December 24, 2020.

The new cases included 388 healthcare workers, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Coronavirus_info channel on Telegram.

In particular, 484 children tested positive for the coronavirus on December 24.

Meanwhile, 15,337 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In the past 24 hours as of December 24, the highest number of the confirmed cases was recorded in the city of Kyiv (1,038), as well as in Odesa region (963), Kyiv region (877), Zaporizhia region (690), and Kharkiv region (629).

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for December 24

Hospitalizations: 2,739 people;

Deaths: 186 people;

Recoveries: 15,337 people;

Tests per day: 58,874 (37,873 PCR tests, 21,001 ELISA tests).

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the start of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 1,012,167 people;

Deaths: 17,581 people;

Recoveries: 646,772 people;

PCR tests: 5,428,825.

Total COVID-19 cases per region

Kyiv, the city: 106,078;

Odesa region: 67,934;

Kharkiv region: 67,417;

Lviv region: 58,875;

Kyiv region: 56,374;

Dnipropetrovsk region: 55,680;

Zaporizhia region: 50,805;

Ivano-Frankivsk region: 42,611;

Rivne region: 39,979;

Sumy region: 39,490;

Chernivtsi region: 39,143;

Khmelnytsky region: 38,004;

Zhytomyr region: 37,848;

Cherkasy region: 36,947;

Donetsk region (Ukraine-controlled part): 34,225;

Poltava region: 33,997;

Ternopil region: 33,175;

Volyn region: 32,149;

Mykolaiv region: 28,805;

Chernihiv region: 28,730;

Zakarpattia region: 27,650;

Vinnytsia region: 21,698;

Kherson region: 16,679;

Luhansk region (Ukraine-controlled part): 9,725;

Kirovohrad region: 8,149.

Data from Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine, namely the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, as well as certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, is not available.

