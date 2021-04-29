From May 1, Kyiv will be transferred to the yellow quarantine zone.

Ukraine's Health Ministry has reviewed the COVID-19 quarantine zones in the country.

This updated list of the quarantine zones is available on the ministry's website.

As of April 29, 2021, the city of Kyiv, as well as Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, and Chernihiv regions were part of the red zone.

Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk (the Ukrainian-controlled part), Kirovohrad, Luhansk (the Ukrainian-controlled part), Rivne, Ternopil, and Cherkasy regions belonged to the orange zone.

Vinnytsia, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Odesa, Kherson, and Chernivtsi were part of the yellow zone.

Today there are no regions in the green zone.

COVID-19 in Ukraine

Ukraine reported a sharp increase in the number of new active COVID-19 cases across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 29, 2021, that is, 11,627 against 9,590 registered the day before. Some 387 fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,059,465. The death toll has hit 43,778.

In addition, the local commission decided to ease the quarantine in the city of Chernihiv from April 29.

In addition, the local commission decided to ease the quarantine in the city of Chernihiv from April 29.

