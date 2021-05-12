No regions are in the red zone nowadays.

Ukraine's Health Ministry has reviewed the COVID-19 quarantine zones in the country.

This updated list of the quarantine zones is available on the ministry's website.

As of May 12, 2021, only Mykolaiv and Cherkasy regions were part of the orange zone.

Read alsoKyiv mayor reports over 600 new COVID-19 cases, 16 fatalitiesSix regions, namely Volyn, Donetsk (the Ukrainian-controlled part), Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Luhansk (the Ukrainian-controlled part), and Ternopil were transferred to the yellow zone.

The indicator of new cases was exceeded only Mykolaiv and Cherkasy regions. Other regions met all the requirements.

What is more, the city of Kyiv, as well as other eight regions are currently within the indicators of the green zone.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine reported a sharp increase in the number of new active COVID-19 cases across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 12, 2021, that is, 4,538 against 2,208 registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,129,073.

