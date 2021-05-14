Ukraine reviews quarantine zones as of May 14 / Photo from UNIAN
Ukraine's Health Ministry has reviewed the COVID-19 quarantine zones in the country.
This updated list of the quarantine zones is available on the ministry's website.
Read alsoCOVID-19 quarantine: All Ukrainian regions designated as yellow zoneAs of May 14, 2021, Mykolaiv region was again transferred to the orange zone.
The indicator of new cases in the region is 20.6% with a norm of no more than 20%.
All other regions belong to the yellow zone.
No regions are in the red zone nowadays.
Screenshot
COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments
- Ukraine said 7,562 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 14, 2021.
- The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,143,448.