Ukraine's Health Ministry has reviewed the COVID-19 quarantine zones in the country.

This updated list of the quarantine zones is available on the ministry's website.

As of May 14, 2021, Mykolaiv region was again transferred to the orange zone.

The indicator of new cases in the region is 20.6% with a norm of no more than 20%.

All other regions belong to the yellow zone.

No regions are in the red zone nowadays.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 7,562 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 14, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,143,448.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila