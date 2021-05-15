No regions are in the red zone nowadays.

Ukraine's Health Ministry has reviewed the COVID-19 quarantine zones in the country.

This updated list of the quarantine zones is available on the ministry's website.

As of May 15, 2021, Cherkasy region was again transferred to the orange zone.

The indicator of new cases in the region is 20.8% with a norm of no more than 20%.

All other regions belong to the yellow zone.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 6,796 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 15, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,150,244.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila