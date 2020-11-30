Almost 97,000 new cases were recorded over the past week.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the COVID-19 situation in the country remains tough.

"The situation remains quite tough. The number of new cases has been increasing and, as a result, the number of people in hospitals is on the rise," he said at a briefing on Monday, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

Read alsoMP Dubinsky: Cabinet to re-impose full lockdown in Ukraine from Dec 24According to Stepanov, 96,936 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over the past week, which was almost 7,000 up on the previous week.

The number of hospitalizations is also growing: 11,606 people were hospitalized last week, while their number was 10,597 in the previous week.

Coronavirus in Ukraine

On November 11, the Ukrainian government decided to introduce the so-called weekend quarantine from November 14.

On November 25, the Cabinet admitted a complete quarantine might be introduced for the New Year holidays.

Ukraine said 9,946 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of November 30, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 732,625.

Author: UNIAN