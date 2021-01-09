The highest number of new cases was registered in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Ukraine saw a drop in the number of daily COVID-19 cases, as 4,846 new coronavirus patients were confirmed in the past 24 hours as of January 9, 2021.

The new cases included 176 healthcare workers, the Telegram channel COVID19_Ukraine said.

In particular, 2,411 new patients were hospitalized; while 7,961 people recovered. The death toll in the past 24 hours was 80 victims.

As many as 26,494 COVID-19 tests were carried out; of them, there were 18,635 PCR tests and 7,859 ELISA tests.

On January 8, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Ukraine was 5,676 people.

Overall statistics since the start of the pandemic in Ukraine

Total number of confirmed cases: 1,110,015 people;

Recoveries: 786,306 people;

Deaths: 19,668 victims;

PCR tests: 5,752,190.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Dnipropetrovsk region (471), Zaporizhia region (456), Mykolaiv region (416), Kyiv region (375), and Cherkasy region (353).

The number of cases per region in the past day:

Dnipropetrovsk region: 471 cases;

Zaporizhia region: 456 cases;

Mykolaiv region: 416 cases;

Kyiv region: 375 cases;

Cherkasy region: 353 cases;

The city of Kyiv: 344 cases;

Odesa region: 299 cases;

Lviv region: 262 cases;

Kharkiv region: 223 cases;

Ukrainian-controlled part of Donetsk region: 189 cases;

Zhytomyr region: 179 cases;

Poltava region: 160 cases;

Sumy region: 160 cases;

Ukrainian controlled part of Luhansk region: 149 cases;

Chernivtsi region: 147 cases;

Ivano-Frankivsk region: 133 cases;

Volyn region: 108 cases;

Rivne region: 80 cases;

Ternopil region: 70 cases;

Vinnytsia region: 61 cases;

Zakarpattia region: 55 cases;

Khmelnytsky region: 47 cases;

Kherson region: 44 cases;

Kirovohrad region: 40 cases;

Chernihiv region: 25 cases.

Data from Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine, namely the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, and Donetsk and Luhansk regions is not available.

Author: UNIAN