The agreement was signed between Ukraine's Health Ministry and UNICEF Ukraine.

Ukraine will additionally buy 1.2 million polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests to diagnose the novel coronavirus.

The respective agreement between Ukraine's Health Ministry and UNICEF Ukraine was signed as part of the Additional Financing to Serving People, Improving Health project run by the International Bank for Reconstruction Development (IBRD) in Ukraine.

"Together with a similar number (1.2 million) of viral RNA extraction kits (automatic extraction) purchased under an agreement with the World Health Organization Ukraine, we are improving testing capabilities for patients with suspected COVID-19 in laboratory centers in all regions of Ukraine," Deputy Health Minister Svitlana Shatalova was quoted by the ministry's press service as saying.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 8,641 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 7, 2020.

For the first time, the figure was below 9,000, over almost a month, from 8,687 cases reported as of November 9.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 821,947.

Author: UNIAN