These doses will be used to vaccinate people at risk.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the country will receive nearly 1 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in May 2021.

"We expect Pfizer from two sources. The first one is COVAX – 473,000 doses. We have official confirmation from COVAX that the supplies will take place by May 17-18. In May, we also expect about 500,000 doses from Pfizer under a direct contract," he told the Nash TV channel.

According to Stepanov, these doses will be used to vaccinate people at risk.

Read also Another 370,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine delivered to Ukraine Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The following vaccines are now being used in Ukraine: Covishield (AstraZeneca), a recombinant vector vaccine produced under a license at the Serum Institute of India; CoronaVac, which was developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech; and Comirnaty by Pfizer/BioNTech.

The vaccination will take place in five stages. Frontline healthcare workers such as doctors who treat COVID-19 patients, ambulance teams, laboratory personal involved in COVID-19 testing, as well as residents and staff of nursing homes, military personnel in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas are to be vaccinated first.

On March 22, 2021, Ukraine launched the second stage of vaccination. Doctors from all healthcare facilities, social workers, as well as people over 80 years old are to get vaccinated.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila