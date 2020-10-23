In this case, makeshift hospitals will be deployed.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said Ukraine will be forced to reimpose a lockdown and relevant restrictions if the number of new COVID-19 cases reaches 15,000 per day.

"In this case, makeshift hospitals will be deployed. There will be a complete mobilization of our doctors, healthcare workers, including interns who can work exclusively under the supervision of a doctor," he said at a briefing on Friday, an UNIAN correspondent reports.

Read alsoHealth minister names Ukrainian regions with highest daily COVID-19 spikeAt the same time, makeshift hospitals will be deployed in some regions if the number of COVID-19 cases reaches 10,000 per day.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest

Ukraine said 7,517 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of October 24, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 330,396.

As many as 137,578 patients, including 2,680 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 6,164 with 121 fatalities recorded in the past day.

