Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said Ukraine will be forced to reimpose a lockdown and relevant restrictions if the number of new COVID-19 cases reaches 15,000 per day.
"In this case, makeshift hospitals will be deployed. There will be a complete mobilization of our doctors, healthcare workers, including interns who can work exclusively under the supervision of a doctor," he said at a briefing on Friday, an UNIAN correspondent reports.
At the same time, makeshift hospitals will be deployed in some regions if the number of COVID-19 cases reaches 10,000 per day.
COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest
- Ukraine said 7,517 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of October 24, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.
- The total number of confirmed cases grew to 330,396.
- As many as 137,578 patients, including 2,680 in the past day, have recovered.
- The death toll has hit 6,164 with 121 fatalities recorded in the past day.