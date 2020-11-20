A complete list of "red" and "green" countries can be found on the Health Ministry's website.

Ukraine's Health Ministry has updated the list of countries of the so-called red and green zones as of November 20, 2020.

As in the previous week, of the popular tourist destinations, Albania, Egypt, and Turkey remain in the green zone, while Bulgaria, Croatia, and Montenegro are still part of the red zone.

However, some of the countries have imposed a lockdown or a curfew. For example, Turkey has imposed a weekend curfew this week.

"Red" countries

As of November 20, Ukraine assigned 44 countries to the red zone (last week there were 45 of them): Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Armenia, Georgia, Spain, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, the United States, Hungary, France, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Montenegro, Switzerland, Sweden, and others.

Read alsoUkraine not going yet to close borders for foreigners – FM KulebaAfter returning from the red-zone countries, Ukrainians are obliged to undergo a 14-day isolation period and install the government's Dii Vdoma application to enable authorities to track their location. Early termination of self-isolation is possible after citizens have a negative PCR test returned.

To enter Ukraine, all foreigners need an insurance policy that covers COVID-19 treatment. Persons arriving from the red zone are not subject to observation if they have a negative COVID-19 PCR test result on them, run no earlier than 48 hours prior to the arrival.

"Green" countries

As of November 20, Ukraine and another 149 countries (against 148 a week earlier) belonged to the green zone, including: Australia, Azerbaijan, Albania, Belarus, Brazil, Greece, Denmark, Egypt, Israel, India, Ireland, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Canada, Kenya, Cyprus, China, Colombia, Cuba, Latvia, Lebanon, Maldives, Morocco, Mexico, Moldova, Nepal, Germany, New Zealand, Norway, the UAE, Paraguay, Peru, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Finland, Sri Lanka, Japan, and others.

Upon returning from the said countries, citizens need no testing for the coronavirus and neither are they obliged to self-isolate.

A complete list of "red" and "green" countries can be found on the Health Ministry's website.

More news reports

Author: UNIAN