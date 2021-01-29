Upon returning from the red zone destinations, Ukrainians are obliged to self-quarantine.

Ukraine's Health Ministry has updated the list of countries in the red and green zones as of January 29, 2021.

Compared to the previous week, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Barbados, Paraguay, and Peru have been put on the red zone list. Also, almost all EU countries remain in the said list.

However, such popular tourist destinations as Bulgaria, Egypt, the Maldives, Morocco, Thailand, Tanzania, Turkey, and Sri Lanka are still part of the green zone, while Albania, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, the UAE, the Seychelles, Montenegro, and Croatia remain in the red zone.

Red zone

As of January 29, a total of 74 countries were in the red zone (last week there were 68), including: Austria, Albania, Andorra, Argentina, Barbados, Bahrain, Belgium, Belarus, Bolivia, Brazil, Great Britain, Georgia, Denmark, the Dominican Republic, Estonia, Israel, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Cape Verde, Canada, Cyprus, Colombia, Costa Rica, Latvia, Lebanon, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, the Netherlands, the UAE, Panama, Paraguay, South Africa, Peru, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Romania, San Marino, the Seychelles, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, the United States, Suriname, Tunisia, Uruguay, Hungary, France, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Chile, Montenegro, Switzerland, Sweden, and others.

To enter Ukraine, all foreigners need a valid insurance policy that covers COVID-19 treatment costs. Persons arriving from the red zone countries, if they have a negative COVID-19 PCR test result run no earlier than 48 hours prior to crossing in, shall not be subject to observation.

Green zone

As of January 29, the zone covers Ukraine and 124 other countries, including: Australia, Azerbaijan, the Bahamas, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Armenia, Greece, Egypt, Zimbabwe, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iceland, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, China, Colombia, Cuba, the Maldives, Morocco, Moldova, Nepal, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Finland , Philippines, Sri Lanka, Jamaica, Japan, and others.

Upon returning from those countries, people are not required to get tested for COVID-19 or self-isolate.

At the same time, when a destination is in the green zone it does not mean that Ukrainian tourists can go there freely. Most of those countries have imposed quarantine restrictions, which, among other things, include a travel ban for foreign tourists. The rules of entry to each country are available on the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's Tripadvisor website.

A complete list of the red and green zone countries has been posted on the Health Ministry's website.

Author: UNIAN