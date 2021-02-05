Compared to the previous week, the Maldives and Moldova have been included in the red zone.

Ukraine's Health Ministry has updated the list of countries in the red and green zones as of February 5, 2021.

Compared to the previous week, the Maldives and Moldova have been put on the red zone list. Also, almost all EU countries remain in the said list.

However, such popular tourist destinations as Bulgaria, Egypt, Morocco, Thailand, Tanzania, Turkey, and Sri Lanka are still part of the green zone, while Albania, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, the UAE, the Seychelles, Montenegro, and Croatia remain in the red zone.

Red zone

As of February 5, a total of 80 countries were in the red zone (last week there were 74), including: Austria, Albania, Andorra, Argentina, Barbados, Bahrain, Belgium, Belarus, Bolivia, Brazil, Great Britain, Georgia, Denmark, the Dominican Republic, Estonia, Israel, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Cape Verde, Canada, Cyprus, Colombia, Costa Rica, Latvia, Lebanon, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Maldives, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Moldova, the Netherlands, the UAE, Panama, Paraguay, South Africa, Peru, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Romania, San Marino, the Seychelles, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, the United States, Tunisia, Uruguay, Hungary, France, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Chile, Montenegro, Switzerland, Sweden, and others.

Upon returning from a red zone destination, Ukrainians are obliged to self-quarantine using the Dii Vdoma mobile application. Early termination of self-isolation period is possible after a negative PCR test result returns.

To enter Ukraine, all foreigners need a valid insurance policy that covers COVID-19 treatment costs. Persons arriving from the red zone countries, if they have a negative COVID-19 PCR test result run no earlier than 48 hours prior to crossing in, shall not be subject to observation.

Green zone

As of February 5, the zone covers Ukraine and 124 other countries, including: Australia, Azerbaijan, the Bahamas, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Armenia, Greece, Egypt, Zimbabwe, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iceland, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, China, Colombia, Cuba, Madagascar, Morocco, Nepal, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Finland, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Jamaica, Japan, and others.

Upon returning from those countries, no COVID-19 testing or self-isolation is required.

At the same time, when a destination is in the green zone, it does not mean that Ukrainian tourists can go there freely. Most of those countries have imposed quarantine restrictions, which, among other things, include a travel ban for foreign tourists. The rules of entry to each country are available on the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's Tripadvisor website.

A complete list of the red and green zone countries has been posted on the Health Ministry's website.

