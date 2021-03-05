Upon returning from a red zone destination, Ukrainians are obliged to self-quarantine using the Dii Vdoma app.

Ukraine's Health Ministry has updated the list of countries in the red and green zones as of March 5, 2021.

Compared to the previous week, Bulgaria and Cyprus again have been put on the red zone list, while Argentina, Belarus, Great Britain, Ireland, Qatar, Panama, Paraguay, and Portugal have been put on the green zone list.

Such popular tourist destinations as Georgia, the Dominican Republic, Egypt, Morocco, Mexico, Thailand, Tanzania, Tunisia, Turkey, Croatia, and Sri Lanka are still part of the green zone, while Albania, Bulgaria, the Maldives, the UAE, the Seychelles, and Montenegro remain in the red zone.

Red zone

As of March 5, a total of 54 countries were in the red zone (last week there were 61), including:

Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Maldives, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Peru, Poland, San Marino, Serbia, the Seychelles, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Uruguay, and others.

Read alsoTwo new visa-free destinations to become available to Ukrainians as of March 1Upon returning from a red zone destination, Ukrainians are obliged to self-quarantine using the Dii Vdoma mobile application. Early termination of self-isolation period is possible after a negative PCR test result returns.

To enter Ukraine, all foreigners need a valid insurance policy that covers COVID-19 treatment costs. Persons arriving from the red zone countries, if they have a negative COVID-19 PCR test result run no earlier than 48 hours prior to crossing in, shall not be subject to observation.

Green zone

As of March 5, the zone covers Ukraine and 139 other countries, including: Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cuba, Cyprus, Denmark, the Dominican Republic, Egypt, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, Jamaica, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Liechtenstein, Madagascar, Morocco, Nepal, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, the Philippines, Portugal, Qatar, the Republic of Korea, Romania, the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, Zimbabwe, and others.

Upon returning from those countries, no COVID-19 testing or self-isolation is required.

At the same time, when a destination is in the green zone, it does not mean that Ukrainian tourists can go there freely. Most of those countries have imposed quarantine restrictions, which, among other things, include a travel ban for foreign tourists. The rules of entry to each country are available on the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's Tripadvisor website at tripadvisor.mfa.gov.ua.

A complete list of the red and green zone countries has been posted on the Health Ministry's website.

Reporting by UNIAN