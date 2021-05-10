Eight regions are now in the orange zone of epidemic risks.

Ukraine's Health Ministry has updated the COVID-19 quarantine zoning, with no region being in the red or green zone of epidemic risks as of May 10, 2021.

This is evidenced by the information posted on the ministry's website on May 10.

Eight regions are now in the orange zone; these are Volyn region, the Ukraine-controlled part of Donetsk region, Zhytomyr region, Kirovohrad region, the Ukraine-controlled part of Luhansk region, Mykolaiv region, Ternopil region, and Cherkasy region.

The city of Kyiv and 16 regions belong to the yellow zone; these are Vinnytsia region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Zakarpattia region, Zaporizhia region, Ivano-Frankivsk region, Kyiv region, Lviv region, Odesa region, Poltava region, Rivne region, Sumy region, Kharkiv region, Kherson region, Khmelnytsky region, Chernivtsi region, and Chernihiv region.

Coronavirus in Ukraine: Update on May 9

In the past day, 2,817 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Ukraine. They included 159 children. Thirty-one healthcare workers tested positive for the coronavirus on that day.

The largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Dnipropetrovsk region (449), the Ukraine-controlled part of Donetsk region (243), Lviv region (217), Kyiv region (184), and Kharkiv region (175).

Since the start of the COVID-19 epidemic in Ukraine, 2,122,327 Ukrainians have been infected with the coronavirus, 1,768,753 have recovered, and 46,512 have died.

Since August 1, 2020, Ukraine has been divided into four zones (red, orange, yellow, and green) depending on the COVID-19 spread threat. In each of the epidemiological zones, different quarantine restrictions have been established. The softest ones are applied in the green zone, while the most severe bans are introduced in the red zone.

