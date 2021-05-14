Some 26,000 doses are booked for the second shot for the patients who have been vaccinated since February 24.

Ukrainian-based vaccination points have used almost all of the available AstraZeneca vaccine for the first shot.

This is announced by the press service of the Ministry of Health Facebook on May 13.

Read alsoCOVID-19 figures in Ukraine may worsen next week – NASUThe vaccine is over in Vinnytsia region, Kyiv region, Kirovohrad region, Mykolaiv region, Poltava region, Rivne region, Sumy region, Kharkiv region, Kherson region, Chernihiv region, and the city of Kyiv.

The administering of the first shot at vaccination points in the said regions will resume after a new batch of the vaccine arrives.

Mobile medical teams are currently vaccinating healthcare workers, the elderly and the staff of specialized residential care facilities, using Sinovac (CoronaVac) and Pfizer (Comirnaty).

The same vaccines are used to vaccinate rescuers, patrolmen, military personnel, border guards, priests, social workers, Ukrainian athletes who go to the Tokyo Olympics, and teachers involved in external independent examinations for students.

Vaccination in Ukraine

From the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign and to May 12, 2021, some 901,105 people had received the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine in Ukraine; 3,828 people had been fully vaccinated with two shots (two people received their first shot abroad).

Ukraine has received 1.2 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine, 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Covishield vaccine through direct purchases. As part of the СOVAX Facility, it received 367,000 vaccines from AstraZeneca-SKBio and 117,000 doses of Comirnaty/ Pfizer.

By the end of May, another 70,000 doses of the vaccine under the СOVAX Facility are to arrive. About 500,000 more doses of Pfizer's vaccine under direct contracts are to be shipped to Ukraine in May-June 2021.

Translation: Akulenko Olena, Translating by Kanaryan Lyudmila