Animal trial results are said to be successful.

Developers of a Ukrainian vaccine against the coronavirus (COVID-19) are planning human clinical trials in three months.

They say preclinical animal trial results were successful, one of the developers of the substance, president of DiaPrep System Inc., professor, doctor of medical sciences, international expert in the field of healthcare and epidemiology Mykhailo Fedorov told the RBC Ukraine news agency in an interview.

"If our expectations come true and the selected manufacturer is ready for production according to international standards, under international licensing, I think we will ensure preparedness for the first phase in three months," Favorov said.

The scientist explained that after negotiations with the government on the transition to the clinical trial phase, documentation on the development of the vaccine will be transferred to the World Health Organization (WHO).

"As of today, since we have reached only the preclinical phase, the Ukrainian government has not made any decision, no special discussions have taken place. But as soon as the site is selected, all the documentation will of course be presented to the WHO," he added.

Favorov said that the clinical phase would involve volunteers in several steps, after which conclusions will be made about the safety and effectiveness of the drug.

Coronavirus vaccine: In brief

A group of scientists presented the results of preclinical trials of a pilot development for a Ukrainian vaccine against COVID-19 to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Vaccination against the coronavirus may start in Europe in spring or summer in 2021.

