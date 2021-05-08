International COVID-19 certificates will be issued in accordance with national legislation or international agreements.

Ukrainians that are fully vaccinated with preparations approved by the World Health Organization will get international COVID-19 vaccine passports.

This was announced by stated by Deputy Health Minister and Chief Medical Officer Viktor Liashko, the RBC Ukraine news agency said.

International COVID-19 certificates will be issued in accordance with national legislation or international agreements, he said. In accordance with international rules, such a document allows citizens to cross the border if a country requires vaccination, he added.

"The rules for issuing this certificate are defined in international health regulations and it can be issued if a person has received a full range of vaccinations with a vaccine that is approved by WHO for use," Liashko said.

Over the global shortage of vaccines and limited access to them, countries are discussing digital certificates that will contain vaccination-related data along with information about a positive antibody test or negative COVID testing.

"It [digital certificate] will allow [citizens] to travel, that is, freely cross the borders of countries. And citizens may also be allowed to attend mass events that are not available during the period of strict quarantine rules for the unvaccinated or those who don't have antibodies," he said.

Translation: Akulenko Olena