Their availability will be a condition for traveling across Europe.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says COVID-19 vaccine certificates in Ukraine will be launched simultaneously with Europe.

"The European Union is at the final stage of agreeing on this document. Its availability will be a prerequisite for traveling across Europe, and therefore Ukraine acts in sync with European partners. The launch of our digital certificates is scheduled for early July," he said at a government meeting on Wednesday, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

COVID-19 vaccine certificates in Ukraine

In late March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized the need to develop a COVID-19 vaccine certification system for Ukrainians. He stressed such passports had already being developed by many countries that were actively working to create herd immunity against the coronavirus.

Read alsoEU to reopen borders for fully vaccinated tourists from third countriesAt the same time, Ukraine's Health Ministry assured the COVID-19 vaccine certificates for Ukrainians were at the final stage of development.

In April 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers said Ukraine had agreed with the European Commission on cooperation on the compatibility the COVID-19 vaccine certificates. In particular, the digital certificate will confirm that a person has been vaccinated, recovered and tested for the coronavirus.

COVID-19 vaccine certificates in Europe

On March 17, 2021, the European Commission presented a pilot Digital Green Certificate that will facilitate the safe free movement of European Union citizens across the EU.

Such digital vaccine certificates are planned to be introduced by the European Union by June 2021.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization is against the use of COVID-19 vaccine passports as a condition for travel.

On April 29, 2021, the European Parliament adopted its negotiating position on COVID-19 vaccine certificates, which will show a holder's COVID-19 status, confirming they had been fully vaccinated or had an up-to-date negative test result or had recovered from COVID-19.

On May 21, 2021, the Committee of the Permanent Representatives of the Governments of the Member States to the European Union (COREPER) backed the agreement of the EU Council and the European Parliament on the introduction of digital COVID-19 vaccine certificates from July 1.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila