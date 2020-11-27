The minister expects downward dynamics of COVID-19 spread.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said the effectiveness of the so-called weekend quarantine introduced by the government from November 14 can be evaluated next week.

It requires at least two or three weeks to assess the effectiveness of the quarantine-related curbs set up by government, the minister told a briefing on November 27, as reported by an UNIAN correspondent.

"We'll be able to see the effect in two to three weeks, whether the restrictions we've introduced, including the weekend quarantine, have yielded results. What effect did we expect immediately after the introduction of such quarantine? Of course, it's a decline in the dynamics of the COVID-19 incidence... I think that as early as next week, we'll be able to clearly say whether we've achieved this effect or not," Stepanov said.

On November 11, the Cabinet decided to introduce weekend quarantine in the country from November 14 to 30. It is enforced from 00:00 Saturday to 00:00 Monday.

In particular, on weekends, along with restrictions provided for on weekdays, bans have been imposed on cafes and restaurants (except takeaway), shopping malls and entertainment facilities, fitness centers, and the like. Grocery stores, pharmacies, veterinary pharmacies, post offices, medical facilities, and gas stations shall remain open.

Author: UNIAN