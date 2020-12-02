Weekend quarantine not to be extended in Ukraine – PM Shmyhal

The official says the enhanced measures have somewhat stabilized the situation.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says his government will not extend the weekend quarantine. "We may state a positive effect has been achieved. By the end of the weekend quarantine, November 30, we had 6,000 fewer cases over the previous week than was predicted," he said at a government meeting on Wednesday, an UNIAN correspondent reported. Read alsoNearly 60% of Ukrainians back New Year lockdown – pollAccording to Shmyhal, the enhanced measures of the weekend quarantine have somewhat stabilized the situation and we see "the curve being flattened in terms of bed occupancy in hospitals." "This allows us to lift these very restrictions. Both on the weekend and during the week, the orange zone curbs will be applicable throughout the country," the prime minister added. Quarantine in Ukraine On November 11, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to introduce the so-called weekend quarantine starting from November 14.

The government repealed the adaptive quarantine system and imposed a nationwide quarantine with curbs for all territories that were in effect in the previous version of the coronavirus quarantine in zones with the orange risk level.

On November 17, the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, did not back a draft resolution recommending that the Ukrainian government soften the restrictions imposed along with the so-called weekend quarantine.

On November 25, the Cabinet admitted a strict quarantine might be introduced for the period of New Year's holidays. Author: UNIAN

