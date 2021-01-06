The president says that those guilty should be punished.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed the SBU Security Service of Ukraine and other law enforcement agencies to immediately check information about the alleged smuggling of a coronavirus vaccine into Ukraine.

This is stated in a message on his Telegram channel.

"I've instructed the Security Service and other law enforcement agencies to immediately check information about the alleged smuggling of the coronavirus vaccine into Ukraine. If someone has really hit upon an idea of importing – in a secret way and in violation of laws – the vaccine for sale, the reaction should be as tough as possible," Zelensky said.

He added that the state has a clear vaccination plan.

"First, people at risk and those who are on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19 will get vaccinated," he said.

Zelensky stressed that there should be the punishment for smuggling and counterfeiting.

Secret vaccination against coronavirus in Ukraine

Earlier, the media reported that some Members of Parliament and officials had secretly been vaccinated against COVID-19 with a Pfizer vaccine that was illegally imported into Ukraine from Israel.

Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal instructed the Health Ministry and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to check reports on secret vaccination of lawmakers with pharmaceutical preparations of unknown origin.

Author: UNIAN