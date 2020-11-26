The number of beds with oxygen grows by 3,000 every week.

Some 80% of beds in Ukrainian hospitals will have the oxygen supply.

"We have a task – I think we will complete it – to provide 80% of beds with oxygen by December 20. Now this figure is almost 50%. And we are increasing it," the presidential press service quoted Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko as saying in an interview with Alesia Batsman for the Batsman program.

According to him, the number of beds with the oxygen supply to combat COVID-19 in hospitals in Ukraine grows by 3,000 every week.

Tymoshenko noted that it is difficult to increase the share of beds with the oxygen supply quickly, because the number of beds in hospitals has simultaneously been growing.

"We increase the number of beds, then the share of beds with oxygen decreases. Because it is a simultaneous process," he explained.

According to him, both the Health Ministry and local authorities, which share some of the responsibility due to decentralization, are in charge of the fight against the coronavirus. Therefore, he said, the President's Office and the Health Ministry have now joined hands in solving the problem.

"We have put it all together in order to quickly handle the purchase and deployment of oxygen stations," he said.

