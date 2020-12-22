The President of Ukraine had a telephone conversation with his French counterpart.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, during which he raised the issue of France's assistance in obtaining a licensed, high-quality vaccine against COVID-19.

The Office of the President of Ukraine said this on its website.

The two leaders agreed to further coordinate efforts for the solidarity-based distribution of the certified vaccine.

"I thank you for agreeing to help accelerate the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine. This is a gesture of true friendship," Zelensky told Macron.

Zelensky also wished the French president a speedy recovery from coronavirus and congratulated him on his birthday, which Macron celebrated the day before.

Macron confirmed his intention to make an official visit to Ukraine as soon as the epidemic situation allows.

Pending vaccination campaign in Ukraine

On December 22, Ukraine's Health Ministry approved a plan for vaccination of the population against COVID-19. The goal of this plan is to cover at least 50% of the population of Ukraine (20 million people) with COVID-19 vaccination during 2021-2022.

The Health Ministry's Public Health Center predicts that Ukraine will most likely receive vaccines produced by the Swedish-British company AstraZeneka.

Author: UNIAN