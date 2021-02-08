The Ukrainian leader did not elaborate on details of possible easing.

Quarantine curbs will be lifted for Ukrainians who undergo COVID-19 inoculation and those who have already recovered after contracting the coronavirus, says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

At the same time, speaking with journalists on Monday during a forum in Kyiv, the head of state stopped short of specifying the details of or timeframe for such easing.

"We will, as a state – and we have almost developed this, in principle – be lifting any bans, especially for those who have undergone vaccination or recovered. And this is right, because we can't always live in a tense format of restrictions," said the president.

He also said that, in order to ensure the public that the vaccine is safe, he would be ready to get his jab as early as possible, although he will do this at the second stage of the vaccination campaign – after the vulnerable groups and medics, along with the military – as their commander-in-chief.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the situation with COVID-19 spread has stabilized in Ukraine.

The restrictions introduced in January were "fairly liberal," the president said, addressing an all-Ukrainian forum "Ukraine 30. Coronavirus: Challenges and Responses", an UNIAN correspondent reports.

Author: UNIAN