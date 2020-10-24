Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the number of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus done in the past 24 hours has reached 41,430, which is a record high figure.
"In total, 67,573 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 26,143 tests done with the use of the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) method and 41,430 with the application of the PCR method. This is a kind of record, as we haven't done more than 40,000 tests yet," he said at a briefing on October 24.
According to the minister, the number of PCR tests per day in November is planned to increase to 50,000.
COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest
- Ukraine said 7,014 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of October 24, 2020.
- The total number of confirmed cases grew to 337,410.
- As many as 137,578 patients, including 2,680 in the past day, have recovered.
- The death toll has hit 6,289 with 125 fatalities recorded in the past day.