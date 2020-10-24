In total, 67,573 tests were conducted in the country in the past day.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the number of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus done in the past 24 hours has reached 41,430, which is a record high figure.

"In total, 67,573 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 26,143 tests done with the use of the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) method and 41,430 with the application of the PCR method. This is a kind of record, as we haven't done more than 40,000 tests yet," he said at a briefing on October 24.

Read alsoCOVID-19 can live on skin for nine hours – studyAccording to the minister, the number of PCR tests per day in November is planned to increase to 50,000.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest

Ukraine said 7,014 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of October 24, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 337,410.

As many as 137,578 patients, including 2,680 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 6,289 with 125 fatalities recorded in the past day.

Author: UNIAN