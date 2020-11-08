Rights activists believe that the occupation authorities are concealing the number of COVID-19 deaths on the peninsula.

The Ukrainian authorities are ready to deploy humanitarian camps on the administrative border with the occupied Crimea due to the worsening situation with the coronavirus incidence and the shortage of medicines on the peninsula, says Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksiy Reznikov.

"Of course, we are ready to set up humanitarian camps on the contact line, by our checkpoints (on the de-facto border between Crimea and Kherson region) and set up, including, pharmacy kiosks," Reznikov announced in a Saturday interview with RFE/RL's KrymRealii project.

"We accept humanitarian supplies from humanitarian organizations in a streamlined manner. And the Ministry of Social Policy quickly responds accordingly. So these goods can then get through the checkpoint to the occupied territories for the people there," Reznikov added.

Coronavirus in occupied Crimea: Statistics

As reported on the Facebook page of the Crimean Human Rights Group, 250 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the occupied peninsula over the past 24 hours, two people died.

In total, since the onset of the pandemic, a total of 13,914 cases have been recorded there, including 256 fatalities.

According to human rights activists, occupation authorities have been hiding the real number of COVID-19 deaths.

