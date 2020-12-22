The culprits are still at large while police scrambled to identify and locate them.

A group of five intruders has reportedly attacked Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko in his home in the village of Hnidyn, Kyiv region, on December 21.

The perpetrators have broken into his home overnight Tuesday, December 22, according to the Kyiv Region Police Department.

They tied the mayor up along with the wife and son before taking money and jewelry from the house, press secretary Vitalia Hroholska has told UNIAN.

Read alsoUkrposhta's cash-in-transit van robbery: Court rules to arrest three suspectsAn informed source has told the Obozrevatel outlet that the attackers held the mayor at gunpoint and assaulted him, demanding money.

The robbers eventually took "$10,000 in cash, as well as jewelry," the source said.

The culprits are still at large while police scrambled to identify and locate them.

None of the mayor's family members required medical assistance, police said.

Investigative actions are underway.

