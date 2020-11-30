"Cappuccino or Baileys coffee": Crimea blogger posts photo of brown tap water

The blogger says the tap water was of poor quality almost all the time last week.

Blogger RoksolanaToday&KrymUA (@KrimRT) has posted a photo of a brown liquid running from the tap in Russia-occupied Crimea. "Simferopol. I remind you what we often use to wash our hands! That's the water which was almost constantly running on Pervomayskaya Street last week," she wrote on Twitter, posting the relevant photo. In the comments under the tweet, some people compared the water to cappuccino. "'Wow, look the way people live – they get cappuccino instead of [the tap] water and are still unhappy? Or maybe this is Baileys [Irish] coffee?', 'Is this really water, and not a cup with coffee grounds?'" read the comments. Read also All Crimea lakes may soon vanish, experts claim Water supplies to Crimea: Background Prior to the occupation of Crimea by Russia, Ukraine used to cover up to 85% of the peninsula's needs for freshwater through the North Crimean Canal.

After the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014, Ukraine severed water supplies to the occupied peninsula.

Ukraine's government says the resumption of water supplies to Crimea would be possible only in the context of the end of the Russian occupation. Author: UNIAN

