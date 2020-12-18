By mid-December 2020, its storage capacity accounted for just over 20%.

Blogger RoksolanaToday&KrymUA (@KrimRT) has posted photos of the previously deepest water reservoir on the peninsula.

Read alsoWater shortage in occupied Crimea: Yalta "authorities" to pump surface water"A water reservoir in the village of Korbek (or the village of Izobilne, Greater Alushta) has rapidly been shrinking in size. By mid-December 2020, its storage capacity accounted for just over 20% (the storage capacity is 13.25 million cubic meters)," she wrote on Twitter on December 17.

According to the blogger, the town of Alushta is to switch to an hourly water supply schedule after Christmas.

The Izobilnytske water reservoir is located on the Ulu-Uzen river. This is the deepest water reservoir in Crimea. Its maximum depth is 70 meters.

Lack of fresh water in Crimea: What is known

As of August 24, restrictions on the water supply are in effect in the city of Simferopol and 39 other settlements of the Simferopol and Bakhchisarai districts due to drought and shallowing of reservoirs. Fresh water is supplied to residents by the hour, namely in the morning and in the evening. On September 23, restrictive measures for the water supply were introduced in the towns of Alushta, Partenit, and Maly Mayak. Also, water is delivered in water tanks to 29 villages in northern Crimea over dried wells.

The occupying authorities of Crimea announced they were preparing for a "worst-case scenario" with the water supply onto the peninsula.

Prior to the occupation of Crimea by Russia, Ukraine used to cover up to 85% of the peninsula's needs for freshwater through the North Crimean Canal.

After the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014, Ukraine severed water supplies to the occupied peninsula.

The Ukrainian authorities claim the resumption of water supplies to Crimea would be possible only in the context of the end of the Russian occupation.

Author: UNIAN