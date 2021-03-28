The occupying authorities are reportedly preparing several claims against Ukraine.

Chairman of Crimea's Russia-controlled parliament Vladimir Konstantinov says that three citizens of Ukraine will be sued for a "water blockade" of the occupied peninsula.

This is reported by Russia's media outlet Gazeta.ru with reference to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

A lawsuit will be brought against ex-Members of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ukraine's parliament, Andriy Senchenko and Refat Chubarov, as well as incumbent lawmaker Mustafa Dzhemilev.

"The lawsuit will be filed against three citizens of Ukraine who have repeatedly, including in the media, declared their involvement in the organization of the water blockade, which should be treated as an attempted genocide," Konstantinov was quoted as saying.

He said earlier the occupying administration in Crimea would prepare several lawsuits against Ukraine, including on "transport" and "energy" blockades.

Fresh water shortage in Crimea: Background

Prior to the occupation of Crimea by Russia, Ukraine used to cover up to 85% of the peninsula's demand for freshwater through the North Crimean Canal.

After Russia grabbed the Crimean peninsula in 2014, Ukraine severed water supplies there.

In 2020, the situation with the availability of water in Crimea reached a critical level over droughts and shallowing of reservoirs. The occupying authorities limited the use of water in many towns and villages.

The Ukrainian authorities claim the resumption of water supplies to Crimea would be possible only if Russia ceases its occupation of the peninsula.

At the same time, experts say it is technically impossible to restore water delivery to Crimea through the North Crimean Canal since it has become completely unusable over the past years.

Reporting by UNIAN